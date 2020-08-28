None can say what happens in country in course of time: Quader

Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader



Awami League general secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader has warned leaders and activists of his party so that they don't show power because none can say what happens in Bangladesh in course of time.





He said this at a discussion organized jointly by the Swadhinata Chikitshok Parisad - Swachip and Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University on Thursday marking the National Mourning Day, reports Bangla daily Ittefaq.





The minister joined the program from his official residence through video conference. Obaidul Quader stressed the need for maintaining unity in the party, saying that internal feud will help opponents carry out strikes on the Awami League during its crisis.





''None can say what happens is Bangladesh in course of time. We will be in power for ever. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasiana does not think so. We also don't think it. The August 15 incident took place in a blink of moment followed by August 21,'' Obaidul Quader said.





''So, don't demonstrate your power. Opponents will take revenge when you will not be in power,'' he added. The Awami League general secretary said, ''Killings bring killings. Had Ziaur Rahman not involved in the killing of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and brought the Bangabandhu killers to justice, he would have not been killed.''





''The bullet, which had orphaned Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana, made Khaleda Zia a widow,'' he added. Recalling various killings that took place during the BNP-Jamaat government, Obaidul Quader said, Zia rewarded the Bangabandhu killers and introduced the Indemnity Ordinance to the Constitution through its fifth amendment aiming to halt the trial of the Bangabandhu killing.







Leave Your Comments