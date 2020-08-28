Every house will get power by 2021: PM



Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has reiterated her government's goal that every house of the country will get power by 2021. She said this on Thursday while inaugurating cent percent electrification in 31 upazilas of 18 districts.The premier also opened two power plants, 11 grid sub-stations and six new transmission lines through video conference from her official residence Gano Bhahan.





Sheikh Hasina said, ''We have taken massive programs to celebrate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman in 2020 and the golden jubilee of independence in 2021. Our goal is to light up every house of the country by 2021. The government has been giving a huge amount of subsidy to the power sector.'' She once again called upon all not to misuse of electricity.





The Prime Minister went on to add that, ''A huge amount of money is spent for producing power. We are now importing LNG and we are still giving a huge amount of subsidy to the power sector. But all have to understand that it's not possible to give subsidy always.'' ''We have already been able to provide electricity to 97.5 percent people of the country and we hope we could give it to 100 percent people by 2021,'' she added.





The head of the government also said that her government has planned to generate 24,000 MW electricity by 2021, 40,000 MW by 2030 and 60,000 MW by 2041 for the overall economic development of the nation.







''We are introducing 100 special economic zones throughout the country for further industrialization and generating more employments and electricity will be needed for this,'' she said.





Sheikh Hasina continued to said taht, ''As much as the use of ICT will increase in the country, the demand of power will go up as the government has established Digital Bangladesh.''





The Prime Minister mentioned that the government is not only producing electricity and constructing power plants, but also making arrangements of transmission lines.





''We are expanding rural electrification alongside reaching power to every house by adopting different plans. As a result, the rate of electricity users enhanced to 97.5 percent from only 36 percent and the number of clients increased to 3.74 crore from one crore,'' Sheikh Hasina said.





The premier added that her government has multifaceted the electricity production and power is now being generated through gas, coal and solar panel.





''As many as 58 lakh solar panels have been set up in the country and grid line is being set up so that the electricity produced from solar energy can be added to the grid lines,'' she said.





''The government has made arrangements to spend 50 percent allocations of Test Relief and Food for Work programs for establishing solar panel so that all areas get electricity. In this connection, the government's development works not only capital or towns centric. We want to transform every village into a town by reaching civic amenities to the house of rural people,'' added the head of the government.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina later exchanged views with cross sections of people, including public representatives, deputy commissioners, police supers, teachers, students, imams, housewives as well as beneficiaries of the electricity of five districts - Noakhali, Patuakhali, Cumilla, Gopalganj and Manikganj.





