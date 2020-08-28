JSC, JDC exams cancelled

Students sat for the JSC examinations at the Motijheel Govt Boys High School in the capital on the first day of their exams in 2019. -AA/File Photo



Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the government has cancelled this year's Junior School Certificate

(JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC) examinations. A statement sent by the Education Ministry on Thursday reads, ''The JSC-JDC exams will not be held in 2020.''





Meanwhile, the government has extended the shutdown of schools and other educational institutions by more than a month to October 3 as the novel coronavirus pandemic continues to cruise across the country. The Education Ministry in a statement on Thursday said, "The ongoing holiday for all educational institutions, except for Qawmi Madrasas, has been extended to Oct 3 because of the global coronavirus pandemic."





The government announced the closure of all schools and other educational institutions in the country on Mar 17 following the outbreak of the Covid-19 outbreak.





It later ordered the shutdown of offices, workplaces and public transport services under a nationwide lockdown which came into effect on Mar 26. Offices and public transport services later reopened on limited scales at the end of the 66-day lockdown on May 31.





The outbreak of the virus has resulted in the postponement of the HSC and equivalent exams, originally slated for Apr 1. The government has also suspended the primary education completion and equivalent examinations this year due to the ongoing situation.

