Global Covid-19 deaths hit 826,512





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 826,512 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Thursday.





At least 24,229,710 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 15,578,100 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Wednesday, 6,344 new deaths and 268,230 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,249 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 1,085 and India with 1,023.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 179,743 deaths from 5,823,685 cases. At least 2,084,465 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 117,665 deaths from 3,717,156 cases, Mexico with 62,076 deaths from 573,888 cases, India with 60,472 deaths from 3,310,234 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,449 deaths from 328,846 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 85.3 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 85.2, Spain 62, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,004 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,046 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall have 266,728 deaths from 6,959,939 cases, Europe 214,117 deaths from 3,827,053 infections, and the United States and Canada 188,870 deaths from 5,949,885 cases.





Asia has reported 92,239 deaths from 4,804,150 cases, Middle East 35,333 deaths from 1,446,424 cases, Africa 28,614 deaths from 1,213,968 cases, and Oceania 611 deaths from 28,294 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP

Leave Your Comments