Published:  12:12 PM, 28 August 2020

Russian citizen dies after ‘taking excessive liquor’ in Rajshahi

A Russian citizen died after reportedly taking excessive alcohol at CDM Hospital in Rajshahi city on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Sergey Smolnikov, 43, a worker of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi, Pabna.

Dr Touki Chowdhury, director of CDM Hospital, said the Russian worker was taken to the hospital around 5 pm on Thursday in a critical condition. He later died at the hospital.

The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital morgue.



