Russian citizen dies after ‘taking excessive liquor’ in Rajshahi

Published: 12:12 PM, 28 August 2020
A Russian citizen died after reportedly taking excessive alcohol at CDM Hospital in Rajshahi city on Thursday.
The deceased was identified as Sergey Smolnikov, 43, a worker of Ruppur Nuclear Power Plant in Ishwardi, Pabna.
Dr Touki Chowdhury, director of CDM Hospital, said the Russian worker was taken to the hospital around 5 pm on Thursday in a critical condition. He later died at the hospital.
The body was sent to Rajshahi Medical College and Hospital morgue.