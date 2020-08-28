DNC officials ‘frame woman in narcotics case’

A woman has allegedly been framed in false narcotics case by officials of the Department of Narcotics Control (DNC) in Akhaura upazila of Brahmanbaria.

The victim Nazma Begum, a resident of Durgapur village under the upazila, brought the allegation against the DNC officials at a press conference at her residence on Thursday.

Nazma’s college-going daughter Nahida Islam Mitu read out a written statement at the press conference.

In the statement, Mitu said, “4/5 people in plainclothes entered into our home on August 24 night. My mother was out of home at the time. My sister and me were at the home. The people introduced themselves as officials of DNC. Terming my mother a drug peddler, they started to search our home and misbehaved with us.”

“I called local municipal councilor Tajul Islam Bhuiyan and neighbors to our home. After searching around one hour, the DNC men did not find any drugs in our home. Later they prepared a seizure list in presence of all. It was mentioned in the list that no drugs were found in our home. Though I wanted a copy of the seizure list, they did not give me. But I took a snap of the seizure list with my cell phone, ” she said.

Mitu alleged that the DNC officials asked the people present to leave our home. Later, Assistant Deputy Inspector Humayun Kabir demanded one lakh taka to me, she further alleged, adding that Humayun Kabir gave her a mobile number to communicate.

Humayun Kabir threatened to frame my mother in narcotics case in case of non-payment of money, Mitu said.

Nazma Begum, who was also present at the press conference said, I am never involved in drug peddling and there is no case against me. On August 25, Mizanur Rahman, assistant director of the DNC, Brahmanbaria district office, filed a drugs case with Akhaura Police Station. In the case, Nazma Begum was made no. 2 accused.

Muncipal councilor Tajul Islam Bhuiyan said, “I have never heard that Nazma Begum is involved in drug dealing. I was present during the search and no drugs were found in her home.”

Mizanur Rahman said, “A drug peddler named Kalan Mia was arrested from Durgapur area with 400 pieces of Yaba tablets. Nazma’s home was searched on the basis of Kalan’s statement.”

No drugs were found in Nazma’s home, but Nazma has been engaged in drug dealing for long, he added. “Nazma has been made accuse based on the statement of Kalan,” he further said.

Mizanur Rahman denied the matter of demanding money from Nazma’s daughter Mitu.

Jalal Hossain Mamun, Akhaura, Brahmanbaria

