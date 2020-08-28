Sushant Singh Rajput death: CBI to interrogate Rhea Chakraborty

India’s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will interrogate actor Rhea Chakraborty on Friday in connection with the death of Sushant Singh Rajput.

CBI began investigating the death of Sushant after the Supreme Court’s directive last week, reports The Hindustan Times.

Rhea reached the DRDO guest house in Mumbai’s Santacruz East area along with her brother Shovik where she will be questioned by the central agency.

She has been accused of driving Sushant to suicide and taking his money among other things by his family.

Rajput’s flatmate and creative manager Siddharth Pithani, cook Neeraj Singh and domestic help Keshav Bachner and house manager Samuel Miranda have also reached the guest house.

They have been questioned by CBI several times in the past few days.

Rhea’s father and brother have been questioned by several investigators and Sushant’s flatmate Siddharth Pithani has also been summoned by CBI.

The probe agency is investigating the actor’s death based on the first information report (FIR) filed by his family in Bihar’s Patna, which names Rhea, her parents and brother Showik among others.

Sushant was found dead at his Bandra home on June 14.

Leave Your Comments