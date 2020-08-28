Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of AL, govt: Quader

Awami League General Secretary and Road Transport and Bridges Minister Obaidul Quader today said intruders and opportunists are tarnishing the image of the ruling party as well as the government.

“Tested leaders and workers who stay with the party during its crisis never tarnish the image of the party or the government, but the intruders are doing that,” he said, addressing a function to handover health protective equipment to director general of DGHS under the arrangement of AL’s health and population affairs sub-committee at the party president’s Dhanmondi political office here.

He joined the function virtually from his official residence on parliament premises.

The AL general secretary alerted the party leaders and workers so that no opportunist or intruder gets shelter or patronization at any level in the party by any means.

