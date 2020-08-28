India records highest 77,266 COVID-19 cases in a day

India has registered the highest single day spike of Covid-19 infection with 77,266 new cases today, pushing the total number of active cases to 33,87,500 in the country.

The country’s death toll due to coronavirus infection climbed to 61,529 with 1,057 new fatalities recorded during the last 24 hours till this morning, according to a data provided by the Union Health Ministry.

However, the recovery rate was further rose to 76.28 per cent while coronavirus related fatality rate has declined to 1.82 per cent.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7 and went past 30 lakh on August 23, the data showed.

Nine states or UTs across the country have recorded the highest number of Covid-19 cases as they accounted for 89 percent of the country’s total fatality rates in the last two weeks.

The worst affected states are- Maharashtra, Tamul Nadu, Karnataka, Telengana, Gujrat, west Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Against the backdrop of continued rise of new cases in the over populated South Asian nation, India has further scaled up its testing capacity to “effectively fight the coronavirus pandemic”.

The centre in collaboration with the state governments and UTs has been consistently ramping up its testing infrastructure under the centre-led policy of ‘Test-Track-Treat”, official sources said.

According to Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 3,94,77,848 samples have been tested up to August 27 as 9,01,338 samples were tested on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Delhi state government following a spike in the number of new Covid-19 cases has announced doubling the Covid-19 testing from its existing 20,000 per day aimed at effectively fighting the pandemic.





