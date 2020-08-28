Coronavirus: Nearly 2 lakh patients recover in Bangladesh

The health authorities on Friday said 3,378 coronavirus patients have recovered, pushing Bangladesh's total number of recovered cases to 1,96,836.

The recovery rate currently stands at 64.1 percent.

Meanwhile, 47 more patients died of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, taking the death tally to 4,174. The mortality rate is 1.36 percent, the Director General of Health Services (DGHS) said in a press release.

During this this period, 2,221 new cases were detected. Bangladesh has so far confirmed 3,06,794 cases.

Since March, labs across the country conducted 8,15,14,126 tests -- 13,741 of them in the last 24 hours -- and 20.26 percent of them have turned out to be positive.

At present, there are 1,05,784 active cases in the country.

Thirty-seven fo the new vicitms are aged above 50 years and five others between 41 and 50 years.

Since March 18, over 2,000 patients have died in Dhaka division alone.

According to DGHS, 2,019 patients have died in Dhaka division, 911 in Chattogram, 279 in Rajshahi, 347 in Khulna, 160 in Barishal, 188 in Sylhet, 181 in Rangpur and 89 in Mymensingh .

Across the country, 20,084 people are in isolation and 52,287 people are quarantined at present.

Leave Your Comments