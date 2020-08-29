

Shuvolong Waterfall is a beautiful waterfall in Rangamati. The only available path to reach at the waterfall is through the lake. People visit there by boat. It is a famous place with the tourists for the waterfall, high hills and the natuarl surrounding it offers. This waterfall is just before the Shubholong Bazar. So that Shuvolong is easily accessible by speed boat or motor boats from Rangamati.









How to go: After that you will hire engine boat from tobolchari or Reserve Bazar to go to Shuvolong Waterfall. The cost around 1000 TK. To 1500 TK. Where to stay: Some of the hotels/motels in Rangamati are listed below for your assistance.





1. Hotel Golden Hill; 2. Hotel Green Castle; 3. Hotel Lake View; 4. Hotel Sufia; 5. Peda Ting Ting Things to do: If you visit this district, you can buy some local products from here, for example the hand made products for household works, cloths made from local hand-loom.









Eating facilities: There is no food and accommodation facility in Shuvolong Waterfall area. So if you want to stay there long time, you should take your food and drinking water from Rangamati.Travel tips: On the way to Hotel Sufia, you can visit Peda Ting Ting, Tuk Tuk eco-village.









Leave Your Comments