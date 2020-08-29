A Bruised Pakistan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan





Pakistan seems to be running out of luck on all fronts whether in tackling terror or addressing external issues. Coincidentally or otherwise, it’s happening soon after the Prime Minister completed two years in office barely a month ago.





The latest jolt is when Imran Khan, in order to extricate his country’s name from the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) grey list, failed (August 25) to get the two Bills passed in the Pakistan’s Senate. The said Bills were Anti Money Laundering (second amendment) and the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Waqf Properties Bill.





Both these Bills were earlier cleared by the Lower House but got shot down in the Upper House. This development is a terrible blow to the country’s lack of unity and visible absence of any support from the opposition on the crucial issue of terrorism.





Giving vent to his frustration, Prime Minister Imran Khan angrily blamed his political adversaries for supporting the corrupt for money and sabotaging government efforts to exit the FATF grey list. His reaction was full of anger as demonstrated in his subsequent statement castigating the opposition for what he described as attempts to hide behind the facade of democracy to protect their loot and plunder.





These remarks are undoubtedly harsh and unsavoury but speak of his desperation and perhaps helplessness to deal with the FATF challenges.Imran Khan’s problems don’t not end here. Meanwhile, the US has commenced investigations into the Pakistani role in the Islamic State (IS) linked activities in Syria.







Authoritative sources confirm that the US backed Kurd Democratic Forces (KDF) has shared a list of 29 Pakistanis who are currently in custody and were active participants in the Syrian territory fighting for the IS. These detainees are presently under sustained interrogation. These sources also do not rule out the possibility of these Pakistani suspects being propped up or infiltrated by Pakistan’s deep state.





The US is taking this very seriously and soon the interrogation results are likely to shed more disturbing lights into these Pakistanis’ complicity in IS machinations. Any official involvement of Pakistan is more damaging to its already battered image in its abject failure in handling terror. Hence, the final interrogation (conducted by the US) reports are eagerly awaited by the security analysts the world over to join the pieces of the Pakistani role.







Pakistan in general and Imran Khan in particular, is highly embarrassed by yet another repeated disclosure that a Pakistani national named Aslam Farooqui continues to lead the Islamic State of Khorasan Province (ISKP) in Afghanistan.







This further confirms Pakistani formal engagement at least with this IS segment for the lethal terror attacks in Afghanistan in recent times . Aslam Farooqi is strongly believed to be connected to Pakistan's ISI. This fact perhaps does not require any further elaboration and exposes Pakistan’s taint in abetting and squarely sponsoring terror activities.





Very recently, in another jolt to Pakistan, a top security panel, headed by German Chancellor, Angela Merkel, a Pakistani request for supply of German Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) was outrightly rejected. This has dealt a severe blow to the Pakistani preparedness to equip its Submarines with this sophisticated ‘state of the art’ system to enable the Pak Submarine fleet to stay underwater for weeks together.







Knowledgeable quarters, familiar with such Naval requirements reveal that Pakistani request to Germany was straightaway spurned because of Pakistan’s involvement in pan terror activities. Such an important negation by Germany would also mean that Pakistan’s naval capability and maritime efficacy will be adversely affected. Pakistan was formally conveyed about this German decision on August 6 bringing a pall of gloom in the military establishment.





German intelligence, in the meantime, had also received reliable inputs from the Afghan National Directorate and Security (NDS) about Pakistani support to the Haqqani network in Afghanistan for fuelling terror in this country. This has further harmed Pakistan’s bruised notoriety.





Pakistan Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, air dashing to Beijing to discuss Kashmir also bares the fact that Pakistan is in a state of desperation and unable to hold on to the multiple fronts it has opened emanating from its own follies, acted in haste. It’s certainly on a panic mode now and is finding it difficult to reconcile to its bruised image.



The writer is a security analyst and a freelance columnist on security matters. He was also the National Security Advisor to the Prime Minister of Mauritius. The views expressed are personal.





