Remembering Muhammad Yahiya: A soul devoted to human development

Covid-19 snatched away another precious life from our world. Muhammad Yahiya, Executive Director of CDIP (Centre for Development Innovation and Practices), an NGO, left this world on this August 22 while under treatment at a private hospital in Dhaka.





He was one of the foremost social workers and also one of the pioneers who felt the need for walking along a new track in the social development of the post-independent Bangladesh.







He realized and also was convinced by the then development leaders whom he followed with full commitment that charity, relief work, foreign donation and short-living project-based development activities are not the solution to the many sided long-term problems of the hardworking people in the country.







His basic idea of development was self-reliance. He understood that charity activity, relief work, foreign donation, etc. ultimately play the role of making people reliant on others making them vulnerable to exploitation and subjugation. So his vision of development consisted of bringing people’s own strength together and making them stand on their own feet.







This brought him into the micro-credit service for the poor and disadvantaged people in the rural areas. Yet his thought was never confined only within the realm of microcredit program, it embraced a holistic approach for development.







As soon as he established and began to lead a new nongovernment development organization, he thought of providing basic and extracurricular education to children of the rural poor people supporting their school education and set up a new program.







The program consisting of providing after-school lessons to preprimary, Class I and Class II children on their open courtyard facilitated by local educated girls and housewives now covers almost 60 thousand children in all its working areas of 19 districts in the country.







This education support program eventually became a model to be followed by many other NGOs. So taking into account all the education centers run by other NGOs, the program has now been giving after-school learning support to a large number of disadvantaged children across the country.





In 2015 the NGO established by him became the Best Creative Microcredit Organization wining the 10th Citi Micro-entrepreneurship Award as recognition of its contribution to this new approach for reducing drop-out in primary school and improving children’s cognitive, moral and cultural abilities.







He had been struggling for years to find a suitable way to provide primary health services at an affordable cost to the poor working people in rural areas of the country. First, he tried to engage MBBS doctors in this work but soon found out the difficulties in running the program and had to discard it at one time.





Then the idea of fulltime engagement of SACMOs (Sub-Assistant Community Medical Officer) came to his mind and he started the new basic health program with them. This bore fruit immediately and so the program is now spread across all the working areas of the organization where he belonged.





Some years ago, he started a school for teaching music and drawing lessons for handicapped and autistic children of poor family background in Dhaka, which, however, was discontinued later. He had several other plans to address the many sided problems faced by the marginal section of the people. For long he stirred an idea in his mind about helping the rural old people in some innovative way.





In this, he wanted to join the traditional practice of paying respect to the old people in rural Bengal with the western style of organized support to them. Again, he thought of how to provide lunch and dinner at an affordable cost to female garment workers who find it very difficult to cook their food at home.





Muhammad Yahiya was very fond of children, liked to mix with them as one of their friends. His thirst for knowledge and new ideas always led him to buy new books. He was a man devoted to art and literature and at the same time an enthusiast for promoting scientific ideas in the country.







But he did not make much ado in his work and loved to work in a silent manner. For this, despite being one of the foremost development thinkers and activists in the country, he is not as widely known as many of his colleagues in the development field.







He was a very good writer who could express his views and opinions in a clear simple language. Mohakashey Mohajoy (Great victory in space) is his science fiction for children and Koster Otol Dhoni (Sounds of bottomless pain) is his book of poetry.







Amader Shikkha: Bichitro Bhabna (Various thoughts surrounding our education) and Amader Shikkha: Nana Chokhe (Our education seen through many eyes) are two of the books edited by him jointly with me. We had plans to publish some other books of this kind in the future, too.





With a very good sense of humor he used to laugh and make others laugh while in the company of his colleagues and friends. He loved to stay among friends and people. So he used to arrange many social programs and functions of music, recitation and jokes on various occasions like Pahela Boishakh, New Year, Eid and so many others with his colleagues at the office.







When I proposed to him to arrange a get-together of writers and artists who write in or are somehow connected with the Shikkhalok, a bulletin on education activities of the organization, he instantly accepted the idea. For his generous support, it was possible for me to organize three such get-togethers so far where a number of writers and artists along with several luminaries were present and filled the whole day with their enlightening talks, fun and joy.







Their eyes will surely be watered in the next Shikkhalok get-together for the lack of his presence, yet he shall be present in our minds forever. And I shall be inspired by his soul to move forward whenever I can think of any new idea or launching any good initiative which may face resistance from many sides of the society.





Muhammad Yahiya is no more, true, but his works, hearty laugh, joyful eyes, compassionate voice, inspiration to seek more creative ideas and paths for social development and human progress shall live with us who came to know him for some time in our lives.





The writer is Executive Editor, Shikkhalok, a CDIP bulletin

