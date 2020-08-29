'WHO sweetens terms to join struggling global Covax vaccine facility'



Wealthier countries that join the World Health Organisation's (WHO) Covid-19 vaccine plan are being offered a new option to pick and choose which shots they get while reserving a right to receive their "full share" of doses, documents seen by Reuters show.





The change appears aimed at convincing governments which have negotiated their own bilateral deals securing experimental vaccines to also sign up for the global Covax facility by Monday's (Aug 31) deadline for submitting expressions of interest.





"They are trying to be more flexible for self-financing countries to make it more interesting... There are some advantages to incentivize you to pay upfront," said a Western diplomat familiar with the terms.





The United States, Japan, Britain and the European Union have struck their own deals to secure millions of Covid-19 vaccine doses for their citizens, ignoring the WHO's warnings that "vaccine nationalism" will squeeze supplies.





The WHO did not respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not determine if the documents were the final offer. The document with the new terms and conditions was dated Aug 5.





The offer is the latest sign of concern in the UN agency about its effort to unite the world behind its vaccine as it struggles to get wealthier countries on board beyond pledges of funding and warm words about donating surplus vaccines.





It's not clear if the new terms will be enough to win back the EU, which has told member states they can help fund the program but can't seek to buy vaccines via both schemes.





The latest WHO plan, circulated to its 194 member states in the last days, promises to "negotiate the best possible pricing from manufacturers" and to establish a "marketplace" for trading or selling doses.The deadline for confirming commitment is Sept 18, with upfront payment due by Oct 9.





