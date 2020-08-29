'EC's proposal for scrapping power to cancel candidature suicidal'



BNP has termed 'suicidal' the Election Commission's (EC's) proposal for scrapping its direct power to cancel the candidature of candidates by amending the Representation of the People Order (RPO).







Party's senior joint secretary general Ruhul Kabir Rizvi was addressing a milad mahfil organized by the Rajshahi University Nationalist Ex-Student Association (Runesa) at BNP's Nayapaltan central office on Friday. Rizvi said, "The Election Commission is an independent and sovereign entity in a democratic system.







As per section 91(E) of the RPO, it's the jurisdiction of the Election Commission to cancel the candidature of any candidate. The Constitution has given it this power and freedom."







He said, "Does anyone curtail his/her freedom? But the Election Commission is now voluntarily surrendered its independence and such power to the government. They themselves are taking a suicidal decision."





Recently, the Commission has prepared a draft of the Representation of the People Act-2020. The draft proposal containing 34 recommendations, including abolishing the EC's direct power to cancel a candidate's candidature, was finalized at a meeting of the commission on Wednesday.







