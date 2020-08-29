Rahat Khan no more



Renowned journalist and author Rahat Khan passed away on Friday at the age of 80. He breathed his last at his Eskaton residence in the capital around 8:30pm, family sources said. Rahat Khan had been suffering from diabetes, kidney and heart problems for long.





Rahat Khan's wife Aparna Khan also made a post on social media over her husband's death. Rahat Khan's body will be buried at the Martyred Intellectuals Graveyard in Mirpur after a Namaz-e-Janaza at the National Press Club this morning President Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Rahat Khan.





In separate condolence messages, they prayed for eternal peace of the departed soul and conveyed deep sympathy to bereaved family.Different socio-cultural organizations including Bangla Academy expressed deep shock at the death of Rahat Khan. Editors' Guild, Bangladesh also expressed profound shock at the death of veteran journalist Rahat Khan.





Born on 19 December, 1940 in Kishoreganj district, Khan wrote his first story as a student in class three. He completed a degree in economics and philosophy at Ananda Mohan College. He earned his MA from the Department of Bangla Language and Literature at the University of Dhaka in 1961.





For the next eight years, he taught Bangla at various colleges, including Jagannath College in Dhaka.In 1969, Khan joined the Bangla daily Ittefaq as assistant editor. He spent over four decades at the newspaper, eventually becoming its editor.





In 1972, he published his first collection of short stories, Onischito Lokaloy (Uncertain Human Habitation). The following year he received the Bangla Academy Literary Award for his short stories.





He produced further volumes: Ontohin Jatra (The Eternal Journey), Bhalo Monder Taka (Money for Good and Evil), and in 1983, Apel Songbad (News of the Apple). In the early 1980s, he published his debut novel, Omol Dhobol Chakri (Milk-White Service). He continued writing novels into the 1990s.





After leaving Ittefaq, he was advisory editor of Dainik Bartoman. He also served as the chairman of the board of directors of the national news agency, Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS). He has written more than 32 novels.Khan won numerous awards during his lifetime including Bangla Academy Literary Award and Ekushey Padak for his literary works.





