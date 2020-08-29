Imran Khan terms Bin Laden 'martyr'



On 25 June 2020, Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan made a statement in parliament in which he described the former head of the terrorist group Al-Qaeda, Osama Bin Laden, responsible for several attacks in the USA, Europe and elsewhere in the world with thousands of victims, as a 'martyr'.







This is an astonishing statement coming from the Prime Minister of a country which benefits extensively from European generosity.The European Union provides the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan with substantial aid, totaling more than EUR 1 300 million.





Moreover, Pakistan also benefits from the Generalized Scheme of Preferences (GSP+).Notwithstanding the above, Pakistan has been on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list since 2018 for non-compliance with recommendations on money laundering and terror finance.





Pakistan is also facing criticism from the international community for tormenting the Pashtun and Baloch people. Pakistan's human rights activists in some countries observed 'black day' on 14 August 2020 which is Pakistan's independence day.





