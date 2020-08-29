Thus did Bangabandhu speak...



Here is a selection of sayings from the Father of the Nation:





*The struggle this time is for emancipation. The struggle this time is for independence.





*A single desire defines my life. And it is that the people of Bangladesh get food, clothing and shelter, that they get education and enjoy the right to a better life.





*If you can't speak the truth, don't tell a lie (to Moulana Syed Abul A'ala Moududi, chief of the Jamaat-e-Islami, in 1970).





*The Six Points are a charter of emancipation for the Bengali nation.





*Henceforth, this province of East Pakistan will be known as Bangladesh, just as the provinces in West Pakistan are known by their historical names (addressing a memorial meeting on Huseyn Shaheed Suhrawardy in December 1969).





*The people of Bangladesh have proved to the world at large that they are a heroic nation, that they know how to achieve their rights and live like human beings.





*We have achieved our independence. As long as a Bengali lives, he will not allow this independence to be lost. Bangladesh will continue to exist as an independent country in history. There is no power on earth which can keep Bangladesh under subjugation.





*Those who cannot uphold the law cannot expect to be a great nation.





*Independence is not achieved only with the hoisting of a flag. Ensuring the security of people's lives and property is also an indispensable part of independence.





*It is only through an agricultural revolution that the country will become self-reliant in food. Our farmers must see to it that not a single inch of the country's soil remains fallow and that crop yields are enhanced.





*My dear brothers in the armed forces, you belong with the people and the people belong with you. You do not form a separate entity. All of you are sons of the soil. This is why you will have to share the happiness and sorrows of the masses and stand beside them in rebuilding this devastated country. Allah is with you.





*The martyrs who gifted us our independence will never die. Their souls will rest content only when the people of this independent country, established through the sacrifices of the martyrs, will have enough to eat and will have the means to live in dignified manner.





*Democracy and nothing but democracy will work in future in this country. That much is obvious.





*Let me declare in clear and unequivocal terms that ours is a democratic, secular, nationalist and socialist country. Our farmers and our workers, our Hindus and our Muslims, all will live in peace and happiness.





*We are now independent. But liberty does not mean an absolute licence to indulge in anything and everything. The real meaning of independence is for a people to live in honour and dignity.





*Anyone who wants to live in Bangladesh will have to speak to Sheikh Mujibur Rahman (to a journalist on the opening day of the so-called Agartala Conspiracy trial in June 1968).





*What do you mean by government? I am the government (to a foreign journalist's query on whether he was not defying the government of Pakistan in March 1971).





*I told them I am a Bengali, I am a Muslim, I die but once (about his trial in Pakistan before a secret military court in 1971).





*I am happy to share the unbounded joy of freedom achieved by my people through an epic war of liberation (at London press conference on January 8, 1972).





*I am happy with my Bangladesh (to a journalist's question if he envisaged a greater Bangladesh through unification with West Bengal).





*To my brothers in the civil service, I have this to say: the expenses of your education and your training are borne by the poor peasants and workers of this country. The least you can do to repay them is by serving them and the country with diligence and honesty.





*We believe in friendly and equal relations with every country in the world. The underpinning of our foreign policy will be friendship for all and malice toward none.





