Repression on Uighur Muslims protested in Dhaka

Muktijoddha Mancha forms a human chain on TSC premises at Dhaka University on Friday protesting repression on Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province. -Mostafizur Rahman



Muktijoddha Mancha, a platform which defends the rights of the families of freedom fighters, has demonstrated in Dhaka condemning the repression on Uighur Muslims in China's Xinjiang province.





The organization formed a human chain, protest rally and photo exhibition on TSC premises at Dhaka University on Friday marking the Uighur Genocide Day. In a human chain, Mancha leader said, "We are deeply concerned that China has inhumanly been carrying out repression on Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province, which is a barrier to maintaining religious harmony."





"The Chinese government forces Uighur women for forced sterilization with a view to keeping the number of Muslim low. Uighur Muslims are forced to change religion and being tortured in internment camps. Recently a mosque in Xinjiang has turned into a public toilet. China's treatment of Uighur Muslims has proved that the country doesn't believe in secular spirit," they further said.





China always interferes into the social, political and religious freedom of minority communities, which is a blatant violation of human rights, they added. According to World Factbook of Asia CIA, 1-2 percent people of China are Muslims.





International Religious Freedom Report of US Department of State said, Muslims are 1.5 percent of Chinese population. There are 2 crore 20 lakh people in Xinjiang province. Out of them, 1 crore 26 lakh people are Muslims, which is 58 percent of the total population. According to Freedom Watch, China is one of the countries, which repress religious monitories.









