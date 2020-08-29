'Bangabandhu a personification of principles of freedom, equity'



Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has described Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman as "an icon in the struggle for the independence of Bangladesh, and a personification of the principles of freedom and equity".





He said that Bangabandhu was a true leader, an undaunted advocate of the interests of the Bengalis and a hero not only to Bengalis but also to all peace-loving people across the world.The Nigerian Foreign Minister expressed satisfaction that his country released the commemorative stamp to mark the birth centenary of Bangladesh's founding father.





He said that this would surely go a long way in further strengthening the existing cordial relations, said the Bangladesh High Commi-ssion in Abuja, Nigeria on Friday, reports UNB.





The Nigerian Foreign Minister concluded sharing the famous quote by Cuban leader Fidel Castro about Bangabandhu (I have not seen the Himalayas, but I have seen Sheikh Mujib, in personality and courage, this man is the Himalayas. I have thus had the experience of witnessing the Himalayas).





On Thursday, Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen and his Nigerian counterpart Onyeama jointly released a commemorative stamp to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu.Held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh High Commission, Abuja, both the ministers attended the event digitally.





State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam, Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen, Bangladesh ambassadors/high commissioners stationed in Africa, senior officers of both the foreign ministries also joined digitally. Bangladesh High Commissioner to Nigeria Md Shameem Ahsan made the welcome remarks. At the outset, there was a digital projection on the life of Bangabandhu.





