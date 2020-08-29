Infections come down, not deaths

After reopening, tourists gather at Cox's Bazar sea beach flouting health rules. -AA



The novel coronavirus on Friday took the lives of 47 more people in Bangladesh raising the total to 4,174. In addition, the pathogen infected 2,211 more individuals against 13,741 tests surging the total to 306,794.





Data of the previous seven days shows that the intensity of infection has apparently come down against the number of tests. However, the daily deaths have not fallen that much and the number remains between 40 and 50.





On 21st August, as many as 39 people died and 2,401 infected against 12,843 tests. On 22nd August, 46 people died and 2,265 infected against 11,356 tests. On 23rd August, 34 people died and 1,973 infected against 10,801 tests, lowest daily cases since August 4, On 24th August, 42 people died 2,485 infected against 13,382 tests.







On 25th August, 45 people died 2,545 infected against 14,153 tests. On 26th August, 54 people passed away and 2,519 infected against 15,070 tests. On 27th August, 45 people died and 2,436 infected against 15,124 tests.





The Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) on Friday came up with the updates of the coronavirus situation of the country in a press release.Bangladesh is now the 15th worst affected country in the world in terms of the number of cases. The position is one step ahead of Pakistan and one step behind Saudi Arabia, according to worldometer.info.





''As many as 13,741 samples were tested in 92 authorized labs throughout the country in the past 24 hours. Of them, 2,211 were found to be Covid-19 positive,'' said the press release. The death rate now stands at 1.36 percent and the current infection rate is 16.09 percent. Of the 47 fresh fatalities, 32 were male and 15 were female.







Division-wise body count shows, 29 deaths took place in Dhaka division, three in Chattogram division, seven in Khulna division, four in Rangpur division and rests are in other divisions.As per age categories, four were aged between 21-30 years old, one between 31-40, five between 41-50, 11 within 51-60, and 26 were above 60 years old.





''A total of 3,378 more patients have made recoveries in the past 24 hours taking the number to 196,836. The recovery rate is now 64.16 percent, added the press release.The indomitable Covid-19 has spread to all 64 districts in Bangladesh. The country reported its first case of the virus on March 8 while the first death was recorded on March 18.







The killer virus, which broke out in the Chinese city of Wuhan in December last year, has so far killed at least 836,745 people across the globe. It has infected more than 24,681,000 people in 213 countries and territories plus two international conveyances.





The USA is the worst-hit country with at least 184,900 deaths and more than 6,051,000 infections. Brazil has the second highest number of infections with 3,764,000 cases. The country has so far recorded at least 118,700 deaths. India has counted at least 3,403,000 infections and 61,800 deaths. Russia has counted at least 980,000 cases to date and 16,900 deaths.





The UK has counted at last 41,400 deaths, the highest in Europe, followed by Italy with at least 35,400 casualties. France has lost at least 30,500 people followed by Spain with at least 28,900 fatalities while Iran has counted at least 21,200 fatalities.Belgium has so far reported more than 9,800 deaths, followed by Germany with no fewer than 9,300 fatalities.







Canada has lost at least 9,100 citizens followed by the Netherlands with at least 6,200 casualties. Pakistan has so far reported at least 6,200 deaths. China, the epicenter of the virus, has so far recoded at least 4,600 fatalities. Sri Lanka has recorded only 12 deaths.The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the Covid-19 a pandemic. The outbreak of the virus has brought almost the entire world to a standstill.





