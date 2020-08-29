'Intruders, opportunists tarnish image of AL, govt'



Awami League General Secretary Obaidul Quader has said intruders and opportunists are tarnishing the image of the ruling party as well as the government.He came up with the remarks while addressing a function at the party president's Dhanmondi political office in the city on Friday. He joined the function virtually from his official residence on parliament premises.





Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister said, "Tested leaders and workers who stay with the party during its crisis never tarnish the image of the party or the government, but the intruders are doing that." The AL general secretary alerted the party leaders and workers so that no opportunist or intruder gets shelter or patronization at any level in the party by any means.





Turning to the coronavirus (Covid-19) situation, Quader said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's government has been taking up effective measures since the outset of the outbreak of the disease in the country.Because of the premier's able leadership and constant supervision, the government has been able to keep the situation comparatively under control, he added.





