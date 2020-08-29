Invest more in IT sector in Bangladesh: Palak to Japanese investors

State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak speaking during an online seminar jointly organized by Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo and Fujitsu Research Institute on the potential of Bangladesh's information technology



State Minister for Information and Communication Technology (ICT) Junaid Ahmed Palak on Friday called upon Japanese investors to invest more in Bangladesh's IT sector and recruit skilled IT workers from the country. He said this while attending an online seminar jointly organized by Bangladesh Embassy in Tokyo and Fujitsu Research Institute on the potential of Bangladesh's information technology sector, said a release.





Presenting the keynote address at the webinar, the State Minister highlighted the potential and untapped opportunities of the IT sector in Bangladesh.The Minister described the various steps taken by the Government of Bangladesh to facilitate investment in the IT sector such as high-tech parks, tax facilities, one-stop services, etc. At the same time, and highlighted the rationale for investing in the IT sector of Bangladesh.







He then called for the Japanese investors for investing in the rapidly growing and highly demanded sector of Bangladesh, added the release. The seminar was attended by 50 IT companies from Bangladesh and more than 100 representatives from various Japanese businesses, said the release.





Senior Secretary of the Information and Communication Technology Department NM Ziaul Alam, Commerce Ministry Secretary Zafar Uddin, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority Hosne Ara Begum, Charge d'Affaires of the Tokyo Embassy Dr Shahida Akhtar also joined the meeting online. Hosne Ara Begum, Managing Director of Bangladesh Hi-Tech Park Authority, described the various facilities and services provided to investors from Hi-Tech Park.







UG Ando, Bangladesh Representative of Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO), Seiko Yamabe, Deputy Director of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Japan Information Technology Services Association Maidul Islam on behalf of Almash Kabir and Fujitsu Research Institute also participated in the discussion.





In a separate presentation, Tarique Rafi Bhuiyan discussed the possibility of investing in Bangladesh in the Japan-Bangladesh IT cooperation sector and job opportunities for skilled IT professionals in Bangladesh. A documentary on the overall economic development of Bangladesh and high-tech parks was screened at the event.





