VIVO leads mobile phone innovation in Bangladesh



VIVO leads mobile phone industry in Bangladesh by innovations, showcasing technology excellences, embracing consumer demands and building an innovation-led future.





VIVO, a China based leading global smartphone brand, is bringing the best technology and ultimate user experience for its users of Bangladesh. Within just three years of entering in the Bangladeshi market, vivo has carved a niche for itself in designing and developing the latest in smartphone technology.





VIVO entered in Bangladeshi market in 2017 and has launched many feature-rich variants in its vast and innovative portfolio of three different series -Y, V, and S, designed to fit the Bangladeshi youth's evolving lifestyle needs and budget preferences.







Since its establishment, VIVO brings innovations for itself which is the first in the industry. VIVO pioneered in-display fingerprint scanning technology, eliminating visible fingerprint pad to create a seamless design without compromising on security options. As the first phone, VIVO brought a hi-fi quality dedicated audio chip. VIVO have an unremitting focus on Bangladesh and has introduced top-notch product ranges that have received a phenomenal response from the youth community of the country.







With more than 80 per cent of its staff invested in research and development, vivo holds its core beliefs firmly on being innovative for the consumer and continues to place world-leading features into its smartphones. As Bangladesh is a strategically important market, VIVO continues to upscale its presence in the local mobile market to embrace consumer demands.







So, VIVO operates a large number of smartphone retail stores and twelve service centers throughout the country. As a leader in the communications industry, vivo is one of the pioneers amongst mobile terminal companies to spearhead 5G technology. Globally, VIVO launched iQOO Pro 5G, as one of the first brands to launch 5G ready smartphone.





To become the best in class smartphone technologies, VIVO evolves from a 'manufacturer' to an 'innovator'. VIVO expresses its confidence to reach out the customer communities of the country and to cater their demands by providing stylish and innovative products.



Leave Your Comments