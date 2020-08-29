'Show me your best hot mess'



Netflix always comes up with some interesting hashtag challenges that help in promoting its web-series and upcoming films. Recently, a new hashtag has been going viral on social media, started by the producer of Netflix's 'Masaba Masaba' #owny our hotmess challenge. This challenge is all about self-love and appreciating yourself during 2020, which has been a 'messy' year for many people.







Among other Bollywood celebrities, KiaraAdvani has also given a shout out for the 'Masaba Masaba' challenge on social media. Kiara Advani shared a selfie on her Instagram story and denoted herself as a hot mess. She further nominates her friends and asks them to share their messy side.







More about 'MasabaMasaba', it is an upcoming web- series based on the life of Masaba Gupta.Written and directed by Sonam Nair and is produced by AshviniYardi'sViniyard Films. It stars Masaba Gupta and her mother, Neena Gupta, who is portraying themselves in the series and it, premiered on Netflix, August 28.

Leave Your Comments