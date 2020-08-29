'Altered Carbon' cancelled by Netflix after two seasons



Netflix has canceled its adaptation of 'Altered Carbon' after two seasons.The cancellation of the cyberpunk drama was decided on April due to company's usual cost reasons and less viewership. The fate of 'Altered Carbon' was not changed because of Covid-19, reported by Deadline.





The eight-episode of the body-swapping sci-fi series starring Anthony Mackie was released on February 27, followed by an anime movie on March 19. 'Altered Carbon' was created by LaetaKalogridis based on the 2002 novel of the same title by English author Richard K. Morgan. Its two-season Netflix run (and a movie) matches that of another boundary-pushing sci-fi series, the Wachowskis' Sense8.





