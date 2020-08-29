Cornell film 'Black Days' to start filming in September



'Black Days', a film which will focus on the last days of Chris Cornell's life, will begin filming in September, Backstage reports. The movie is being produced by Los Angeles-based film Production Company AmeriFilms LLC and Road Rage Films.







The film is set to star Johnny Holiday, who played Carl Perkins in the 2005 Johnny Cash biopic Walk the Line and appeared in the Sun Records TV series. He's also known for his music career under the name Kid Memphis and having performed with a variety of blues greats.It will be based on true events that took place during the last days of the grunge music icon's life.







The Sound garden and Audio slave singer died in 2017 after being found hanged in his room at the MGM Grand Detroit hotel.The film's producers have said they will be applying extra precautions during filming due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to Blabbermouth. Most actors will be filmed by themselves with a small crew, who will wear masks and adopt social distancing measures.





