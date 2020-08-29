Perry, Orlando welcome baby daughter



Singer Katy Perry and her actor fiancé, Orlando Bloom has announced the birth of their first child, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom. The couple serves as Goodwill Ambassadors of UNICEF, and shared the news with the organization.







"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter. But we know we're the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was," UNICEF tweeted a statement on behalf of the celebrity couple.





Leave Your Comments