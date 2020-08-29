Mizan plays Major Dalim in 'August 1975'

Maznun Mizan



The film 'August 1975' is about the murder and conspiracy against Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the father of the nation and greatest Bangalee of all time.







The film is based on what happened from the previous night of August 15, 1975 to the burial of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman on August 16. Maznun Mizan has played the role of Major Dalim in this film. He said, "Many of our new generation do not know what happened from the early hours of August 15, 1975 to the burial of Bangabandhu's body on August 16, 1975.





I believe if you watch this film, you will understand what happened at that time." Regarding playing the role of Major Dalim, Maznun Mizan said, "Major Dalim is a hated character in the history of Bangladesh. He was involved in the assassination of the then President of Bangladesh Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and his family in 1975.







After the assassination of Sheikh Mujib, Major Dalim [later promoted to Lieutenant Colonel] announced on the radio in Bangladesh that he was involved in the assassination. When I was first asked to play this character, I did not want to play such a hateful character. Later on when I thought that I am an actor and I have a responsibility to my own country and nation, then I agreed to do the character. I had to work hard to do the character."





'August 1975' was directed by Md. Selim Khan, the head of Shapla Media International. Shahiduzzaman Selim, Tauqir Ahmed, Jayanto Chatterjee, Masuma Rahman Nabila, Fazlur Rahman Babu, Anisur Rahman Milon, Maznun Mizan and many others have played important roles in the film. The director said that the film will be released very soon.





Leave Your Comments