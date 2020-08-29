'Gondi' inaugural film of London Rainbow Festival



The film 'Gondi' directed by Fakhrul Arefin Khan will be screened in the UK this time. The 21st Rainbow Film Festival will start on October 18 in London which will continue till October 25. 'Gondi' will be shown as the opening picture of the festival. Recently, the festival authorities announced this on their Facebook page and online.





The filmmaker also confirmed the news, saying, "Film festivals in many parts of the world are closed at this time of the year. In the meantime, the online Rainbow Film Festival will open their festival with our pictures, which is great news for us."







The film was released on February 7 this year. It is based on Shuvojit Roy's story 'Pather Saathi'. The story of 'Gondi', a romantic-comedy genre, revolves around two men and women between the ages of 55 and 65.It's all about the friendship between the two men and women at this retirement age, how the family and the people around them take matters into their own hands.







'Feluda' star Sabyasachi Chakraborty and 'Ghuddi'stars Suborna Mustafa have played the central roles in 'Gondi'. Apart from Sabyasachi and Suborna, Aparna Ghosh, Maznun Mizan, Aman Reza and others have also acted in it. The film was shot in Cox's Bazar, Dhaka and London.

