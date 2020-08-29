Samina's tribute to three legends



SaminaChowdhury is our pride in music. Samina rendered all the play-back songs got popularity. In the beginning of her career in play-back song, she has impressed the listeners by virtue of her melodious voice.





In play-back, she started her career with the hands of late Alauddin Ali in AmzadHossain directed film 'JonmoThekeJwolchhi'. Later, she rendered songs under other's compositions. In 2006, she got the National Film Award for first time for film 'Rani KuthirBakiItihas'.





Three jewels of our music industry - music composers Alauddin Ali and Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul and play-back legend Andrew Kishore are not alive now. To pay tribute to these legends, Samina rendered eight songs for BTV's a musical show 'Aamar Joto Gaan' on August 25.







The songs were: "Jonmo theke jwolchhi maago", "Tomake ekafele", "Fulfote fuljhore", "Kobita porar prohor eshechhe", "Aamai dekona", "Tumi dukkho diyechho bole", "Jantam sob dosh aamar-e hobe" and "The Singer not the Song".





Samina said, "As I started my career in play-back song with the hands of respected Alauddin Ali Uncle so in the beginning of the show I rendered his song to pay tribute to him. Later, Ahmed Imtiaz Bulbul Bhai and Andrew Kishore Dada came into discussion. This episode of the program will be telecasted on BTV soon."





Recently Samina has lent her voice for a new song titled 'Katbe jedin jibon theke kalo andhar', which lyric was written by Jamal Hossain. Ovi Akash has composed its tune and Rezwan Sheikh has arranged its music."Tune of the song is very melodious. I have liked full arrangement of music of the song. Lyric is also nice in a word," Samina also said about her new song.







Leave Your Comments