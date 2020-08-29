Jaya vocal about animal rights



National Award winning actress Jaya Ahsan's love towards pet dogsis nothing new for people. Not only at home, she also distributed food for stray dogs in the corona lockdown.And through social media, the actress has always been vocal about their rights. This time the star is taking part in an exceptional event for street dogs.





Artists and environmentalists will paint a mural about street dogs at Dhanmondi'sSaat Masjid Road (Road No. 10) on August 28 and 29 at the initiative of People for Animal Welfare Foundation. It will show the role of animals other than humans in nature; their struggle and survival. Those stories will appear on the murals.





Jaya will attend the last day of the event.The actress said, "I express my sincere solidarity with this initiative. For this I will go there on August 29 at 4 pm. More talented people from the animal-loving artiste community will also be there. I call upon all the conscious citizens, environmentalists and animal rights activists of Dhaka to join this event with the aim of building a vibrant Dhaka."





Recently, the issue of relocation of dogs outside Dhaka has been discussed on Facebook. In this regard, the star said, "Often we hear that the municipality or city corporation becomes interested in killing or transferring man's best and oldest friend like dogs, although the state has prohibited it by law.







We often see extreme cruelty towards this best friend of man. I sincerely want this insensitivity to be removed." Meanwhile, Jaya is spending time in Dhaka. If the situation is normal, she will complete the projects in Dhaka and Kolkata soon.

Leave Your Comments