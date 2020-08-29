CSK pacer, 12 support staff members test positive for COVID-19

Chennai Super Kings players captured during practice session recently. -Collected



A Chennai Super Kings fast bowler and 12 members of their support staff have tested for the novel coronavirus in Dubai, weeks ahead of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. Apart from the player, the 12 who have been infected were part of the support staff and social media team, sources have told India Today.





All the members of the Chennai Super Kings who have tested positive for Covid-19 are stable and have been isolated. CSK are following all safety protocols, as per the directions of the health officials the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) SOPs.





The player in question tested positive for Covid-19 on Days 1 and 3 of the mandatory testing period in Dubai. According to the BCCI SOPs, players and support staff who arrive in the UAE should give 3 Tests -- Day 1, Day 3, and Day 6. After all three successful tests, players will be allowed to enter the biosecure bubble.





The player and the support staff, according to the SOPs, will be in isolation for 2 weeks. After 2 weeks of isolation, the individual must return 2 negative PCR test reports done 24 hours apart before being permitted to re-enter the bio-secure environment. Cardiac screening is also compulsory before resuming team activities. All individuals within a Bio-Secure Environment will be tested every fifth day throughout the IPL 2020 season.





Chennai Super Kings members completed their mandatory 6-day quarantine period in Dubai but did not resume training while a few others, including Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rajasthan Royals and Kings XI Punjab have already hit the training grounds.



The entire CSK squad has gone into quarantine at the hotel they are put up in Dubai. While CSK or the BCCI is yet to confirm the developments, sources say the members of the support staff and the social media team might have contracted the virus during their camp in Chennai.A part of the CSK contingent, including captain MS Dhoni and vice-captain Suresh Raina, arrived in Dubai on August 21 after their 5-day training camp in Chennai.







CSK were the only side to host a training camp under bio-secure conditions before heading to the UAE. CSK had sought the Tamil Nadu government clearance to host the training camp which was attended by several local players, including Dhoni, Raina, Piyush Chawla, Deepak Chahar and Shardul Thakur.





According to the BCCI SOPs, If the individual is asymptomatic or has mild symptoms, he/she should be isolated in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for 2 weeks from the first day of symptoms or a positive PCR test report whichever is later.During the 2 weeks of isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises.





The medical in charge should regularly monitor the case. if the symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately.After 2 weeks of isolation, the individual must return 2 negative PCR test reports done 24 hours apart before being permitted to re-enter the bio-secure environment.







