BHF to correspond with AHF for players' age barrier issue



The U-21 Junior Asia Cup Hockey will be held in the name of Father of the Nation. The tournament will be held in home ground and it will be a good opportunity for Bangladesh to confirm their ticket of Youth World Cup Hockey.







All in all the Bangladesh U-21 hockey team stand at the door of one possibility. But, bad news for the youth hockey team as eight out of thirty six players earlier selected for the camp will not be able to play the tournament due to over age barrier.







Among the eight players five players are experienced and probable players of best eleven. "Yes there are eight players who are little too old to have this problem due to the tournament that has defer to January next year…. there will be no problem with them if the tournament will be held in December….







I think the other participating countries will also face the same problem. We'll correspondent with Asian Hockey Federation (AHF) with this issue…. let's see then what happen," said the Bangladesh Hockey Federation acting general secretary Mohammad Yousuf to BSS on Friday.







Hockey's chief coach Mamunur Rashid also echoed the same statement, saying that in this case the BHF can negotiate with AHF with this issue as the tournament has been postponed due to pandemic reason. He said among the eight there are some key players and if they will not be able to play, the team will be ultimately suffered and the team will also have to be reorganized.



BHF can request AHF to consider the over age barrier as Bangladesh is going to host the tournament. The Men's Junior Asia Cup was originally scheduled to take place in Dhaka on June 4-14 this year with the participation of ten countries, but the Asian AHF postponed the tournament in March due to COVID-19 pandemic.







The BHF will host the Bangabandhu Men's Junior Asia Cup Hockey scheduled to be held on 21-30 January next at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium, After the Asian Hockey Federation confirmed the date of the tournament.







The ten countries are Chinese Taipei, Uzbekistan, India, Oman, Japan, South Korea, China, Malaysia, Pakistan and host Bangladesh. Among the ten countries top six teams - Bangladesh, India, Japan, Pakistan, South Korea and Malaysia - of last tournament will directly play this year's tournament while remaining four teams - China, Chinese Taipei , Oman and Uzbekistan - have come after participating in the selection round held in Oman last year. The top three countries of the Junior Asia Cup will qualify for the next edition of Men's Junior Hockey World Cup.







