Shakib to return to Bangladesh on August 31



Bangladesh star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan will depart for Bangladesh from USA on August 31 with a view to practicing at BKSP for the forthcoming Lanka tour, according to a reliable source.







The all-rounder will join the Bangladesh team in the tour of Sri Lanka next month as his tenure for the rehabilitation period from imposed ban will end soon. Hence the countdown started to see the star on the field once again.





The star cricketer will join the team as soon as his ban disclosed. But before that he will practice on private initiative at BKSP from September. BKSP's two cricket coaches Fahim and Mohammad Salauddin have made significant contributions to Shakib's career. Whenever he had a problem with cricket, he approached these two coaches.





Due to which Shakib will make himself with them. Meanwhile, Bangladesh's tour of Sri Lanka next month to play a three-match Test series is almost final. Waiting now for the announcement of the schedule by the Sri Lanka Cricket Board (SLC). However, it is expected that Bangladesh will finish the first Test after Shakib's ban expires. After that, it will not be a surprise to see Shakib in the remaining two matches. This was stated by the BCB president.





Incidentally, Shakib is currently with his family in Madison, USA. One of the best all-rounders in the world went to the United States to give time to his family at the beginning of Corona. After that Shakib became the father of the second child there. However, if all goes well, he will return to the country on August 31 with his two daughters and wife.







Leave Your Comments