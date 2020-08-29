Journo Rahat Khan passes away





Prominent Journalist and Writer Rahat Khan died at his residence in Dhaka Friday night. He was 80.





A joint statement by Saiful Alam, President of Jatiya Press Club and Farida Yasmin, its General Secretary, made the disclosure with deep shock.





His Namaz-e Janaza will be held at the JPC premises at 11am on Saturday.





Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina expressed deep shock and sorrow at the death of Rahat Khan.





In a condolence message, she recalled with profound respect Rahat Khan's outstanding contributions to the fields of journalism and literature.





"His (Rahat Khan) death is an irreparable loss to these fields," she said.





Besides, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud and Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal and Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen also expressed deep shock at the sad demise of Rahat Khan.

Leave Your Comments