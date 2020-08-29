Indonesia sees highest-ever daily tally of Covid-19 cases





Indonesia has recorded 3,003 new Covid-19 cases within 24 hours, the highest daily tally since the first case was detected on March 2.





Based on the government's official website on Covid-19, www.covid19.go.id, the total number of positive cases has increased to 165,887.





Between noon on Thursday and noon on Friday, 105 more deaths were reported in the republic, bringing the tally of fatalities to 7,169.





Jakarta recorded 869 new positive cases, the highest in the country, and 10 more fatalities. It has the highest total number of positive cases in Indonesia at 37,082, followed by East Java at 32,113.





East Java has the highest number of fatalities at 2,302, followed by Jakarta (1,156), Central Java (965) and South Sulawesi (358). - BERNAMA

