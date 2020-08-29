Global Covid-19 deaths hit 832,336





The novel coronavirus has killed at least 832,336 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Friday.





At least 24,509,180 cases have been registered. Of these, at least 15,772,000 are now considered recovered.





The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organisation (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections.





Many countries are testing only symptomatic or the most serious cases.





On Thusday, 5,708 new deaths and 278,551 new cases were recorded worldwide. Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were India with 1,057 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 984 and the United States with 931.





The United States is the worst-hit country with 180,857 deaths from 5,869,692 cases. At least 2,101,326 people have been declared recovered.





After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 118,649 deaths from 3,761,391 cases, Mexico with 62,594 deaths from 579,914 cases, India with 61,529 deaths from 3,387,500 cases, and the United Kingdom with 41,477 deaths from 330,368 cases.





The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Peru with 86 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Belgium with 85, Spain 62, United Kingdom 61, and Italy 59.





China – excluding Hong Kong and Macau – has to date declared 85,013 cases, including 4,634 deaths and 80,091 recoveries.





Latin America and the Caribbean overall has 269,253 deaths from 7,049,015 cases, Europe 214,490 deaths from 3,858,008 infections, and the United States and Canada 189,992 deaths from 5,996,338 cases.





Asia has reported 93,534 deaths from 4,892,207 cases, Middle East 35,587 deaths from 1,463,444 cases, Africa 28,856 deaths from 1,221,628 cases, and Oceania 624 deaths from 28,544 cases.





As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies. - AFP









