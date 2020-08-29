BTS 'humbled' to bag first UK chart top 10 hit





K-pop group BTS have secured their first ever top 10 UK chart hit.





Their English-language single Dynamite debuted at number three on Friday's chart, beating their previous best effort Boy With Luv, which featured Halsey and reached number 13 last year.





"We feel humbled and honoured to have earned a new personal best on the UK Official Singles Chart," BTS said.





Elsewhere on the chart, Vera Lynn's Land and Hope and Glory returned to the top 20, following a BBC Proms row.





'Vibrant energy'

Reacting to the news of their achievement, via the Official Chart Company, the seven-strong South Korean boy-band said: "First and foremost, we give all credit to [their fans] Army - without their support and love from day one, we wouldn't have come this far.





"Dynamite was created in the hopes of bringing some vibrant energy that the world needs right now more than ever. If it made one person happier, then that's more than enough for us."





Earlier in the week the video for the track broke YouTube records, being watched a whopping 101.1 million times in 24 hours after its release.





Despite the ever-growing K-Pop influence, Joel Corry and MNEK held on to top spot in the singles chart for a sixth consecutive week, with Head & Heart.





They fought off competition from provocative rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion's and their widely-discussed WAP.





On the album chart, meanwhile, Vegas indie rockers The Killers secured their sixth Number one album, with Imploding The Mirage going straight in at number one.





Aside from BTS blowing up the internet, this week saw the start of a debate about whether or not the BBC should drop the patriotic festival favourites Rule, Britannia! and Land of Hope and Glory from Last Night of the Proms.





Chineke! Foundation founder Chi-chi Nwanoku said the songs carry "jingoistic echoes of empire". But Prime Minister Boris Johnson told reporters it was "time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history".





In response to the suggestion the songs could be dropped, a campaign was launched online to get Dame Vera's version of Land Of Hope And Glory to number one.





The song entered the chart at number 17 on Friday.





It was ultimately confirmed by the Proms that orchestral versions of the songs would be performed this year, with the lyrics not being sung as a result of coronavirus restrictions.





Fewer performers will be allowed on stage, which makes it harder to perform the songs with a traditional chorus.





The BBC said sung versions would return in full for 2021, however.





In May, one month before her death, Dame Vera became the oldest singer to score a UK top 40 album, beating her own record, with her greatest hits collection.

