National Mourning Day: Discussion, doa mahfil held

A discussion and doa mahfil was held at Deora village under Shahjadapur union in Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria on Friday marking the 45th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and the National Mourning Day.

Probashi Awami Somorthok Gushthi, a platform of expatriates who are the supporters of the ruling Awami League, organized the program.

Sarail Upazila Parishad Chairman Rafique Uddin Thakur was present as the chief guest at the program presided over by Shahiduzzaman Master, president of Awami League, Shahjadapur union unit.

Sarail Upazila Awami League Joint Convener Khairul Huda Chowdhury (Badal), former chairman of Deora Adarsha Uchchha Bidyalaya Arman Mia, expatriate Kadim Khan, former Chhatra League leaders Alamgir Mia Chowdhury, Afsar Uddin Ahmed, Swechchhasebok League leader Sarowar Ahmed Chowdhury also addressed the program, among others.

A special munajat was officer seeking salvation of the departed souls of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, his family members and other martyrs.

