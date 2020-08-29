Don’t pay heed to rumors over HSC exams: Education Ministry





The Education Ministry on Saturday urged people of the country not to pay heed to any rumor about HSC and its equivalent examinations.





“Recently, it has been noticed that teachers, parents and students are being misled by various social media posts regarding opening of educational institutions and announcement of various imaginary dates of HSC and equivalent examinations from fake Facebook pages and profiles (Ministry of Education Board) in the name of the Ministry of Education,” said a handout today.





Teachers, parents and students are requested to remain vigilant in this regard, it said.





It also sought the cooperation of the media in this regard.





According to the Ministry of Education, no decision has been taken yet on when the educational institutions will be reopened and when the HSC and equivalent examinations will be held due to health risks.





The exams will be taken after the improvement of situation and the date will be announced through the media.





Besides, decision to reopen educational institutions will be taken when there will be suitable environment, said the handout.





It also urged people not to rely on fake page or social media information.





A fake page named the ‘Ministry of Education Board’ reads, ‘Decision on HSC examination is final-. The HSC examinations will start from October 15 maintaining health guidelines. The routine will be published on October 1 - Ministry of Education’, which is completely false and imaginary, it added.





It said the Ministry of Education has a verified Facebook page.The verified page of the Ministry of Education is https://www.facebook.com/moebdgov.





The government on Thursday decided not to hold this year's Junior School Certificate (JSC) and Junior Dakhil Certificate (JDC)examinations due to coronavirus pandemic.





Besides, there will be no Primary Education Completion (PEC) and its equivalent Ebtedayee examination for 2020 and the students will be promoted to the next class through class assessment instead.





Meanwhile, the government also extended the closure of educational institutions of the country until October 3 as there has been no marked improvement in the coronavirus situation.





On March 16, the government closed all the educational institutions of the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

