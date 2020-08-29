BSF returns Bangladeshi youth’s body in Kushtia after 15 days of killing





Indian Border Security Forces (BSF) on Friday returned the body of a Bangladeshi youth who was shot dead by them on Kushtia border 15 days back.





The deceased was identified as Abul Kashem, 35, son of Abdur Rahman of Challishpara border area of Daulatpur upazila.





The body was handed over to Bangladesh Border Guard (BGB) during a flag meeting in No-man's land area adjacent to the border pillar no 85/10 (S) along Mahishkundi border in the upazila.





Balram Singh, commander of Jalangi BSF camp in West Bengal's Murshidabad district led the flag meeting on behalf of BSF while Subedar Delwar Hossain, commander of Mahishkundi Company of BGB-47 Battalion led the BGB.





Nishikanta Roy, officer-In-charge (OC) of Daulatpur Police Station was present at the flag meeting.





Victim’s brother Mithu received the body.





Abul Kashem, a cattle trader, was shot dead by BSF around 9:30pm on August 14 along the border, opposite to Challishapara border in Ramkrishnapur Union.

