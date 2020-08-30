The lessons of Ashura





Today is the 10th of Muharram. It is called ‘Ashura’ for on this day Imam Hossain (R.a) was martyred with his family and 72 followers by Yazid. We know that Imam Hossain (R.a) and his companions sacrificed themselves only to establish truth and justice in society. Imam Hossain (R.a) was the son of Hazrat Ali (R.a) and lady Fatimah (R.a), the only daughter of the Prophet of Islam. He is one of the five holy panjatant.







Imam Hossain (R.a) has a high status and personality as he is the grandson of Prophet Muhammad (pbuh).The Prophet loved him dearly and said, “Whoever loves him has loved me. Whoever hates him has hated me.” The Holy Quran narrates, “That is the good news God gives to His servants who believe and do good deeds. Say, ‘I ask of you no wage for it except affection among the near of kin (Ahlulbayt)"-(Quran-42:23).





Imam Hossain (R.a) was born on 25 Ramadan 3 A.h in Madinah. When he was born, Allah revealed to Jibraeel, “A son is born to Muhammad (pbuh). Therefore, descend and give him my blessing and say, ‘Surely Ali is to you as Haroon was to Moosa so give him (the newborn baby) the name of Haroon’s son, Shabbar.’” Jibraeel brought a white silk scarf with the name Hossain embossed on it.





After Muawiya’s death, it had been decided that Imam Hasan (R.a) would take the khilafat of Islam according to Muawiya and Hazrat Hasan (R.a).But that condition was broken by Muawiya’s son Yazid and the history of Karbala was created. That day Yazid forgot Quran and Sunnah rules because his bad policies were not relevant to Islam. Otherwise if he was following the Holy Quran and Sunnah, why did he martyr Imam Hossain (R.a) and his companions? So it is proved that he was on the wrong way and his policies were contradictory to Islam.





Karbala teaches us a lot of things. Hazrat Jafar Sadiq said, “Every day is Ashura. Every land is Karbala.” Imam Hossain (r.a.) said, “Is there anyone to help me?” This call is for us too and is valid even today, to rise up against injustice and baatil (Muharram by Sakina Hassan Askira, London). Karbala teaches us to be vocal against any injustice and repression. But a lot of Muslims did not follow him and take the lessons of Karbala.







For this reason, today the Muslim Ummah is divided into many sub-groups. Karbala teaches us the unity of the Muslim Ummah. Also, today we need Muslim society to unite for Islam. Allah says in the Holy Quran, “This Ummah of yours is one Ummah.”(Quran-23:52).





The writer is a commentator

