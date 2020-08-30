The significance of Ashura





Ashura, on the tenth of Muharram, occupies a unique and significant place in the annals of history. It is sacred and important not only for the Muslims, but the Jews and the Christians also consider it to be an auspicious occasion. It is the only occasion which is regularly celebrated with due solemnity and sobriety by two religious communities, the Muslims and the Jews. Thomas Patrick Hughes testifies in his world-renowned 'Dictionary of Islam' that this particular day was also respected by the Christians when the holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) made his 'hijrah' to Madinah. What is more, it was on this auspicious day 1362 lunar years ago (1343 solar years according to the Gregorian calendar) that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA), the illustrious grandson of the holy Prophet (pbuh), shuffled off the mortal coil and reached the shore from which no traveller returns.







But Ashura on the tenth day of the first month in the Islamic calendar occupies an important place in history not only because the grandson of the holy Prophet (pbuh) embraced martyrdom on the plains of Karbala on this sacred occasion, but also because many other glorious incidents took place on this auspicious day. Mention of Ashura can be found even in the days of yore. For example, in Lev. xvi. 29, this sacred day has been hailed as the Great Day of Atonement. Ashura indeed has a sacred entity of its own and it enjoyed a very high and respectable position in the eyes of other religions long before the advent of Islam on the clay of this cold star.







It is claimed that it was on an Ashura that the Prophet Noah (pbuh) and his companions alighted from the Ark after the Great Deluge. It was also on this sacred day that the Prophet Moses (pbuh) and his followers crossed the Nile on foot whereas the Pharaoh and his army all perished under the raging waves of the same.







Some also claim that out of a total number of one lakh and twenty-four thousand Prophets at least two thousand were born on this red letter day. (Razin). Although the first "Tenth of Muharram Procession" with "solemn wailings and lamentations" was brought out in Mesopotamia in 962 A.D., some of the Islamic rites being performed on Ashura were practised by the Arabs long before the revelation of the Holy Quran. According to the Hadith, many of these were introduced by the Prophet Abraham (pbuh) himself.





Ibn Abbas (RA) reported that the God's Messenger (pbuh) came to Madinah and found the Jews there observing the fast on the day of Ashura, so he asked them what the significance of that day was which they were observing. The Jews replied, "It is a great day on which God delivered Moses (pbuh) and his people and drowned Pharaoh and his people; so Moses observed it as a fast out of gratitude, and we do so also." The holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) said, "We have more rights, and we have a closer connection with Moses (pbuh) than you have". So God's Messenger (pbuh) observed it as a fast himself and gave orders that it should be observed. (Bukhari and Muslim).





The success of Hazrat Musa [Prophet Moses (peace be upon him)] against the tyranny and evil designs of Pharaoh was indeed a glorious example of the ultimate triumoh of truth over falsehood. The above Hadith testifies eloquently to the fact that the holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) who had every respect and confidence in all the prophets who were sent before him, himself considered Ashura to be an auspicious day of divine excellence.





Fasting on Ashura is indeed beneficial for the mankind. According to the Mishkat, the fasting in the month of Muharram comes next only to the Sawm in the month of Ramadhan in order of beneficence. Ibn Abbas (RA) reported that the holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) himself ordained: ?You should fast on the 9th and 10th day of Muharram to differentiate between the practice of the Muslims and that of the Jews?





Ashura, testifying to the miraculous triumph of Moses (pbuh) celebrated with due solemnity through fasting and prayers by the holy Prophet Muhammad (pbuh) himself, was also blessed with an additional significance which created tremendous impact on the Moslems all over the world. It was on this auspicious day in the year 679 A.D. (61 A.H.) that Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) embraced Shahadat on the battle-field of Karbala and with him perished all the male members of his family, old and young, - with the solitary exception of a sickly child, whom Imam Hussain's sister, Zainab (RA), saved from the inhuman and cruel massacre. In the words of Allama Iqbal: "Although all deaths are sweet for the Momen, the death of Ali's son is unique, indeed, for it passed beyond the death that is content with the grave."





The Great Martyrdom at Karbala in Hegira 61 inspired by the highest love - love for Allah - indeed showed superhuman courage and endurance, enabling Hussain (RA) to overcome so easily the well-nigh insuperable forces of contemporary evil and untruth. It is this dying nobly in the cause of truth and justice that confers immortality on man, the immortality which the great son of Hazrat Ali (RA) won on the banks of the Euphrates.





The Holy Quran very clearly declares: "And say not of those who are slain in the Way of God: 'They are dead.' Nay, they are living though ye perceive it not." (2: 154).





The heroic episode of Imam Hussain (RA), the apple of the holy Prophet's eye and the pride of his heart, has passed into a legend. The deeds of this "Prince of Martyrs" are sung by minstrels throughout the length and breadth of the Islamic world. He reigns supreme in the hearts of thousands and millions of persons, both Moslems and non-Moslems. He has indeed passed into history, he has become a name.





Imam Hussain (RA) was truly the salt of the earth. He had inherited the chivalric nature and all the virtues of his great and illustrious father. He united in his person the right of descent from the Sher-e-Khuda Ali (RA) with the holy character of the grandson of the last and the greatest Prophet. Great as a devout Muslim, great as an idealist, great as a patriot, great as a valiant warrior, great as a man of action, a dreamer of dreams, he was a man daring and adventurous, reckless of consequences and yet intensely practical, one who embodied the highest qualities that giants among men might desire.





When the stories of the great battle on the banks of the Furat reached his country, people realised how great were his human qualities, how deeply he loved his comrades, how passionately he loved truth and justice, how ready he was to sacrifice everything in the cause of Islam. In the words of Gibbon, "In a distant age and climate, the tragic scene of the death of Hussain will awaken the sympathy of the coldest reader." "In cruelty, in malignity, in criminality, in brutality, in barbarous savagery," says Syed Badrudduja, "the tragic records on the plain of Karbala surpass any other record in the history of human conflict."





The fall of the great Hussain (RA) at Karbala was no defeat; it was on the other hand an extraordinary and epoch-making success of truth and justice and righteousness. Many a less tenaciously sincere man, many a real hero would have shrunk from an ordeal so terrific, a contest so supremely titanic. But Hussain (RA) was made of sterner stuff, of the spirit gods are made of. Failure was a word that he did not recognise. Naturally, therefore, he fought to the last and smilingly embraced the eternal sleep through the fragrance of Shahadat, knowing it fully well that the flower that withers through martyrdom has the sweetest smell in the eyes of Islam.





The unsurpassable and inimitable martyrdom at Karbala has indeed a deep significance in the annals of civilization. It convinces the non-believers all over the world of the sincerity and resolution of the devout Moslems and proves their readiness to undergo any loss and any hardship rather than abjure the Faith of Muhammad, the Most Perfect Deen of Allah. A bright and glorious example of supreme sacrifice is exhibited to the believers all around who are led to regard peril and exile and martyrdom in the cause of Allah as a privilege and distinction. The Great Shahadat at Karbala indeed teaches us not to love life over much, seeing that we must one day part with it. It teaches us to face death with resignation.





Ashura is back once again. To many of us the painful memory of the great but tragic martyrdom at Karbala overshadows the triumph of Moses and Noah (peace be upon them). And we very well appreciate the frenzy of sorrow and indignation to which the Moslems give vent on the recurrence of the anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hussain's unparalleled martyrdom. But must we not forget the essence of this glorious day. Let all of us celebrate this auspicious occasion in a befitting manner, not merely through Taziyas and Dulduls, not merely through Marthias and Musadduses, not through mere lamentations and Zanjira Matams, but through fasting and sacrifice, prayers and penance, charity and benevolence. In the memorable words of Nazrul:





Phirey Elo Aaj Shei Muharram Mahina,





Tyag Chai, Marthia Krandon Chahina."





Syed Ashraf Ali, who passed away in January 2016, was Director General of Islamic Foundation Bangladesh, and an Islamic scholar.



