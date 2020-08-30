Diner Sheshe

"My relationship with my ex was in shambles when I thought getting him a dog would make things better. I had started noticing red flags. He'd always ask who I was talking to and he'd show up at my building in the middle of the night, and when I was out with my girl friends. Around then, I got him a dog. But soon after, he read all my chats and called me a whore so I decided to end it.
I just wanted to make sure the dog was okay; I didn't think he was ready to care for it. But he refused to let me into his house and locked the dog in a room. He spewed an abuse at me and when I slapped him and told him to not abuse me again, he rammed my face against a wall and slapped me. I left immediately; that was the last time I saw him and the dog.
The next 6 months were devastating- I was living alone in Bombay. I felt depressed, barely slept and stopped going out. I immersed myself in work and started therapy. Throughout, my close friend called and met me regularly to make sure I was okay. Once, he took me to his farmhouse.
There, I met Neo...and that changed my life forever. I knew it was going to be hard work to take care of Neo because I was on my own, but that day at the farmhouse, Neo just didn't leave my side.
So I spoke to my friend and adopted him. From the time he entered my flat, there was this lightness in my heart that I hadn't felt in so long. He was only 40 days old when I got him. I took care of him like a baby- I fed him, took him to the vet, potty trained him and met a behaviorist to learn how to take care of him.
Neo made me feel loved after ages. I could never break down in front of my friends or even during therapy, but with Neo, it was a safe space. I'd cry to him, and he'd lick my tears. He'd place himself on my lap as if to say, 'I'm here.'
Humans of Bombay, Fb
