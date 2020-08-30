Worldwide waffling





Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have announced the birth of their first child together, a baby girl named Daisy Dove Bloom.The announcement was made on behalf of the couple by Unicef, the United Nations Children's Fund, for which Perry and Bloom are Goodwill Ambassadors. The organisation shared a black-and-white photograph of the couple holding hands with their newborn daughter, a decorative daisy printed on Perry's thumbnail in honour of her child.











Lin-Manuel Miranda, Blake Lively, Richard Gere and Diane Keaton are attached to star in the romantic comedy "The Making Of," with Endeavor Content handling sales at the upcoming Toronto Intl. Film Festival. Ed Zwick and Marshall Herskovitz are producing through their Bedford Falls Company banner with production planned for the spring.







The duo is also writing the script, which revolves around a pair of married filmmakers (played by Gere and Keaton) casting actors (portrayed by Lively and Miranda) to play the younger versions of themselves - while their own marriage is falling apart.







The Toronto festival will open its 45th edition on Sept. 10 with a mixture of physical events and virtual screenings, and will showcase many movies in drive-ins as a way to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.









Indian captain Virat Kohli and wife Anushka Sharma are expecting their first child. Virat took to his official social media profile to share the news. "And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021," wrote Virat. Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma tied the knot in December 2017.







The Indian captain is currently in the United Arab Emirates with the Royal Challengers Bangalore squad, as he gears up to lead the franchise in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. The last few months have been blisful for the Indian cricketers off-the-field.









Several Chelsea players have not returned for pre-season training after testing positive for COVID-19, according to reports in British media. The reports did not name the players and Chelsea did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Players who test positive have to self isolate for 10 days and return a negative coronavirus test before they can take part in training.







Sheffield United, Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United were among the other Premier League clubs to report positive COVID-19 cases in recent weeks, the Times said. Frank Lampard's side, who finished fourth last season, kick off their campaign against Brighton on Sept 14.





