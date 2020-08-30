What Dhaka is talking about





Jamaican superstar cricketer Chris Gayle posted a picture on his FB page. The photo caption includes "My emotions makes me strong". The photo has already attracted many viewers and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Universal boss" Arjun Halapati, fb









Popular Bangladeshi tv actor Nayeem sheared a picture on his FB page with actress Sarika. The photo has already received lots of reaction and many fb users have expressed their love through comments. "Lovely" Sk Sabbir Hossain, fb











Facebook user S R Hossain posted a picture on the FB page World Photographic Forum. The photo has already received plenty of reaction. "Superb" Biswajit Majhi, fb







Popular actress Pori Moni posted a picture on her FB page. The photos have already received lots of reaction and many fans have expressed their love through comments. "Very nice" Zara Islam, fb











Leave Your Comments