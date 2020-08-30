MoFA officials pay tributes to Bangabandhu at Tungipara

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, led by Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen, paid tributes to Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman at his mazar at Tungipara on Saturday. -AA



They placed a wreath there as a mark of profound respect to the memory of the architect of independence who was assassinated by a cabal of disgruntled army men on August 15, 1975 along with most of his family members, reports UNB.







A special doa was offered there seeking eternal peace of the departed souls of Bangabandhu and his family members. Dr Momen joined while offering special doa and munajat. After visiting the place, the Foreign Minister and Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen signed the visitor's book. Secretaries of the ministry and directors general were present.



Earlier, the Foreign Minister and senior officials of the ministry reached Tungipara by bus. The visit was arranged to pay homage to Bangabandhu marking the 45th anniversary of martyrdom of the nation's founding father.



