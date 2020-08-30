’22 lakh people in DND area look at PM Hasina’



Some 22 lakh people living in the Dhaka-Narayanganj-Dhaka (DND) area look at Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as the project will be placed in ECNEC meeting on September 1, said AKM Shamim Osman MP. “If Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina approves the DND project, long-standing sufferings of the people living in the area will be removed,” he said.







He was addressing a tree plantation program marking Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s birth centenary as the chief guest in Mijmiji area under Siddhirganj upazila of Narayanganj on Friday.







Shamim Osman MP said, “The DND project is crucial for relieving 22 lakh people from sufferings. If Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina grants more necessary budget, the project will be implemented soon.









---Manir Hossain, Narayanganj

Leave Your Comments