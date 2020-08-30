BCL leader accused of ‘assaulting female AL leader’



A female leader of the Awami League in Sadar upazila of Rangamati has brought allegations against a Chhatra League leader to assault her.Nasrin Islam, female vice chairman of Rangamati Sadar upazila parishad and cultural secretary of Sadar upazila Awami League, came up with the allegations at a press conference at Rangamati Press Club on Saturday morning.





In her written statement, Nasrin Islam said, “10/15 people including district Chhatra League leaders Mezbah Uddin, Habibur Rahman Bappi, Kaiser Ahmed and Imrul Uddin have stabbed me with knife and hit with iron rods. Even, they assaulted my minor girl and tore off her clothes.”







“Under the patronage of District BCL President Abdul Jabbar Sujan, the four BCL leaders have attacked in my home and vandalized valuables. To mention, Mezbah Uddin live in my building as tenant. But he doesn’t pay rents. If I tell him about rents, he gets angry, “she further said.





Though I have lodged allegation with Kotwali Police Station in this connection, police have not taken it as a case, Nasrin Islam said, adding that I am also a leader of the ruling party and was elected vice chairman with support of Awami League. The rogue activities of Chhatra League will tarnish the image of Awami League, she laments.





Denying allegations against him, District BCL President Abdul Jabbar Sujan said, “It is a local matter. It is not right to drag the party into it. She (Nasrin Islam) is elected female vice chairman under the banner of Awami League. For this reason, I tried to settle the issue through discussion. As she lodged complaint to police, the issued should be resolved in a legal way.”









---Nazim Uddin, Rangamati









